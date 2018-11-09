When A Photographer Heard About A Dying Bride, He Dropped Everything To Capture Her Wedding Day

ADVERTISEMENT

Joey Williams was only eight when he first encountered the love of his life, Nina Marino. The pair were friends throughout their childhoods, and the relationship later blossomed into a romance – one since described by photographer Nil Patel on Love What Matters as “‘the kind of love people only dream of.”

Williams and Marino were more or less inseparable after meeting at Camp Boggy Creek in Florida. They shared plenty of memorable experiences growing up. In fact, Williams subsequently described that period of their lives as growing up “like siblings” in a Facebook post.

It was during a visit to Disneyland in 2017 – more than ten years after meeting each other – that the nature of their relationship changed. They agreed that the trip had seemed different to two best friends just hanging out together. So, the pair agreed to try out being girlfriend and boyfriend for a few days, on the condition that they’d pretend it had never happened if things didn’t go well.

