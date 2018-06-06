When This Pizza Delivery Driver Looked Inside A Customer’s Trailer, She Knew She Had To Act Fast

As a delivery driver, you can become very familiar with certain customers. Angela Nguyen and Sarah Hughes can certainly relate to that, as they regularly delivered pizzas to a man named Lee Haase. However, when the pair took a closer look inside his trailer, they knew that they had to act quickly.
A resident of Ham Lake, Minnesota, Angela became a delivery driver for Domino’s Pizza back in 2013. Prior to that, she’d had a very different job, working for Minnesota Visiting Nurses. Sadly for her, though, everything changed following a devastating personal loss.
“I did housekeeping for people with AIDS and HIV,” Angela told The Atlantic in October 2016. “Then they closed my department. They offered me another position with [a] hospice, but I had a daughter that had died while I was working for Minnesota Visiting Nurses, and it was just too difficult for me to think of going to work with other people that were dying. So I left.”