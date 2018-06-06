When This Pizza Delivery Driver Looked Inside A Customer’s Trailer, She Knew She Had To Act Fast

ADVERTISEMENT

As a delivery driver, you can become very familiar with certain customers. Angela Nguyen and Sarah Hughes can certainly relate to that, as they regularly delivered pizzas to a man named Lee Haase. However, when the pair took a closer look inside his trailer, they knew that they had to act quickly.

A resident of Ham Lake, Minnesota, Angela became a delivery driver for Domino’s Pizza back in 2013. Prior to that, she’d had a very different job, working for Minnesota Visiting Nurses. Sadly for her, though, everything changed following a devastating personal loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I did housekeeping for people with AIDS and HIV,” Angela told The Atlantic in October 2016. “Then they closed my department. They offered me another position with [a] hospice, but I had a daughter that had died while I was working for Minnesota Visiting Nurses, and it was just too difficult for me to think of going to work with other people that were dying. So I left.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT