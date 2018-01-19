When Police Pulled Over This Car In Winter, They Were Not Impressed By The Ties On Its Tires

ADVERTISEMENT

We associate California with sun-kissed beaches and orange groves, not ice and snow. However, the state is huge and subject to a variety of harsh weather conditions. And the highway patrol there insists on tire chains in some snowy areas, but were left unimpressed by one driver’s odd contraptions.

Given the challenging driving conditions during winter, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) takes its job very seriously. Lots of inexperienced drivers head out of the warm streets in cities such as Los Angeles, unprepared for how difficult the mountain roads can be. As a result, a strict tire chain policy is necessary for safety.

Too many drivers nonetheless attempt a journey without chains, breaking the law in the process. The CHP consequently sets up checkpoints to monitor traffic and make sure that motorists are fitting their tire chains. Without them, cars can slide into snowbanks and off the road entirely, which is a dangerous proposition.

