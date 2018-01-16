When This Runner Was Fat Shamed By An Online Troll, She Hit Back With The Classiest Response

ADVERTISEMENT

Brooklyn runner Kelly Roberts has made it her mission to help women find the confidence to participate in physical activity. Roberts, who has been gaining momentum on social media since 2013, has had an incredibly difficult journey. But she’s living proof that nothing can stop you achieving amazing things – especially not online trolls.

However, Roberts, who now runs the popular blog She Can and She Did, didn’t always have the confidence that she has now. Furthermore, she hasn’t always enjoyed physical activity, either; in fact, she used to refer to herself as the president of the “I f*cking hate running club.” But over time something changed in Roberts, to the extent that today her actions are inspiring women everywhere.

In school Roberts was called cruel names such as “hippo.” Not surprisingly, this affected her self-esteem and led to a lack of confidence in her body. But despite the nicknames, Roberts had always remained positive – right up until her family experienced a tragic loss, that is.

