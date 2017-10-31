When The School Bus Wouldn’t Pick This Little Boy Up, A Stranger Pulled Up And Offered Him A Ride

ADVERTISEMENT

The school run is something that plenty of parents all over the world dread. And one U.S. mom and her son found the journey particularly tough. But when a stranger recognized her and her son walking down the street, everything changed for the better.

Gabe Bellus is a little boy from Papillion, Nebraska, whose story hit local headlines. It all started when he was just a seven-year-old elementary school kid, back in 2015. In those days, his daily routine was a little different compared to what it is now.

Gabe lived just under two miles from his school, which, at first, might sound like a convenient situation. But in reality, it was far from easy. That’s because, due to the location of his house, Gabe was not eligible for a lift from the school bus.

