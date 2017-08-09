When A Shed Collapsed On This Father’s Head, His Kids Reacted In The Most Incredible Way

ADVERTISEMENT

When a shed collapsed on their father’s head, all his kids could do was look on in horror. However, as they realized the magnitude of the situation, they knew they had to help. So, that’s when they devised an ingenious plan.

Matt Gannaway lives in Marshalltown, Iowa, with his four children, Ethan, 13, Peyton, 11, Addison, nine, and Kaidan, five. Moreover, like many dads, he loved nothing more than spending quality time with his kids. So, when his mom had some DIY for him, he decided to make it a family affair.

Matt thought it might be fun to get his children to help him dismantle his mother’s old shed. The shed had been in the yard for 40 years. However, since Matt’s mom was moving house, she wanted it taken down.

