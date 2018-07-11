When A Stranger Arrived At This Woman’s House, They Brought A Message That Was Beyond Moving

ADVERTISEMENT

A pleasant surprise is always welcome, regardless of how old you are. Cindy Breed can certainly attest to that, after a stranger knocked on her door in April 2015. In fact the mom was left overwhelmed by the message that they brought with them.

A resident of Moreno Valley, California, Cindy raised her son Ryan as a single mom before he eventually joined the United States Navy, becoming a pilot. Now a parent himself, he lived in Norfolk, Virginia, with his young family. However, as a result of his job, Ryan hadn’t seen much of his mother in recent times.

In April 2015 Cindy received a knock on her door from a woman working for Teleflora. Based in Los Angeles, California, the company boasts more than 13,000 florists across Canada and the United States, and an even larger number elsewhere in the world.

