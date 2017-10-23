When A Stranger Handed This Woman A Sinister Note, She Immediately Started Faking A Seizure

ADVERTISEMENT

One woman was riding an intercity train when she noticed something drop into her lap. It was a note from the stranger sitting behind her and it contained the most sinister message. With no idea how to react, the lady felt that she had had no choice but to fake a seizure.

Julie Dragland lives in Oakland, California – the third largest city in the San Francisco Bay Area. She works as a PR Specialist at SEGA Networks in San Francisco. And in her spare time she sometimes likes to unwind in front of the television with a good crime drama.

Although Dragland enjoyed watching felons on screen, she no doubt thought that she’d never be up close and personal with one. That’s exactly what happened to her in September 2017, however. The 32-year-old was riding through San Francisco on one of the city’s BART trains when she experienced a terrifying ordeal.

