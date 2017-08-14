When A Stranger Tried To Lure Two Girls Into The Woods, This Tattooed Guy Knew What Was Happening

ADVERTISEMENT

An incident in Falkirk, Scotland, went viral after a local mom posted about a stranger trying to lure her daughter and a friend into the woods. Furthermore, it was only the actions of a local bystander that prevented this person from getting away with the children. As a result, he was treated like a hero.

The mom of one of the girls explained the events in her Facebook post. She said, “This absolute beastie scum tried to get my daughter and her friend to go into the woods with him in broad daylight. They were playing at the park when he’s approached them on his bike asking if they would help him find his jacket.”

Obviously, this was deeply concerning to all involved. Additionally, the man was 50 years old and had no business trying to talk to two young girls. However, although the post did not state it explicitly, it’s implied that the stranger may have succeeded in convincing the girls to follow him.

