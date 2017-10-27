Mom-of-five Constance Hall posted a cute photo of her daughter sat in a shopping trolley full of food. It wasn’t the child who trolls focused, though, but the shopping. Hall, however, would not be shamed by these keyboard-warriors and decided to hit back.
Hall is a 34-year-old mother and blogger from Perth in Australia. She started out by writing a blog called The Not So Secret Life of Us. And she now has a quarter-of-a-million followers on Instagram, a group of eager fans who the blogger refers to as “Queens.”
Her Instagram account is full of pictures of her family, which is so big that she calls it a tribe. Hall has four children – Billie Violet, Arlo, and twins Snow and Rumi – from her previous marriage with Bill Mahon. Her blog posts have been open about the negativity in their relationship. Common subjects have included her battles with anxiety and the times that she and Bill were unfaithful.
-
When Strangers Shamed Her For The Groceries In Her Cart, This Mom Of Six Hit Back At The Haters
-
This Kentucky Family Had Blue Skin For Centuries, And There’s An Astounding Reason For Their Condition
-
America’s Got Talent Winner Darci Lynne Farmer Has Some Heartwarming Plans For Her $1 Million Prize
-
In 2001 Andrea Yates Drowned Her Five Children. Here’s What Her Life In Prison Has Been Like Since
-
Something Strange Has Turned Lake Erie A Ghostlike Green – And It’s Really, Really Not Good News
-
These Two Boys Met While Playing At A Pool. Then It Struck Them That They Look Kind Of The Same
-
When The Nazis Realized They Were Losing WWII, Hitler Decided To Unleash Operation Werewolf
-
Romance Radio Host Delilah Has Revealed Some Devastating News About One Of Her Children
-
When This Dad Sawed Open A Giant Wasp Nest, What Lay Inside Left Two Boys Awestruck
-
This Boy Was Terrified Walking Home From School, But Then Hundreds Took Action Against His Bullies
-
20 Eye-Opening Historical Photographs You've Probably Never Seen Before
-
A Terminated Baby Was Discarded As Medical Waste – But Then The Nurse Heard A Feeble Crying