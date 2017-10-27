When Strangers Shamed Her For The Groceries In Her Cart, This Mom Of Six Hit Back At The Haters

ADVERTISEMENT

Mom-of-five Constance Hall posted a cute photo of her daughter sat in a shopping trolley full of food. It wasn’t the child who trolls focused, though, but the shopping. Hall, however, would not be shamed by these keyboard-warriors and decided to hit back.

Hall is a 34-year-old mother and blogger from Perth in Australia. She started out by writing a blog called The Not So Secret Life of Us. And she now has a quarter-of-a-million followers on Instagram, a group of eager fans who the blogger refers to as “Queens.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Her Instagram account is full of pictures of her family, which is so big that she calls it a tribe. Hall has four children – Billie Violet, Arlo, and twins Snow and Rumi – from her previous marriage with Bill Mahon. Her blog posts have been open about the negativity in their relationship. Common subjects have included her battles with anxiety and the times that she and Bill were unfaithful.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT