When This Teen Couldn’t Go To Prom, A Cop Buddy Spoke To His Mom To Fix A Heart-racing Surprise

By Annie Price
April 18, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: ABC Action News

As Darius Ellis waited at his front door, his heart was in his mouth. There he was, suited, booted and ready for prom, but he was still waiting on a ride. Then, when a cop pulled up outside the house, he couldn’t believe his eyes.

Image: Facebook/Darius Ellis

Darius Ellis comes from Lakeland, Florida. In early 2017 he was just a regular teen who attended Lakeland Senior High School and was in his senior year. And for him and his peers that meant only one thing was on their minds – prom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Facebook/Dagon Leach

During his time at school, Ellis had struck up an unlikely relationship with a local cop. Dagon Leach worked as a School Resource Officer on his campus. And, most mornings, you could find the pair chatting away in the corridor.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT