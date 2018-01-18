When This Teenager Was Blasted With An Air Horn, She Felt A Pop In Her Head That Led To Severe Pain

ADVERTISEMENT

A teenager sits chatting on her cellphone at her friend’s house. Then, out of nowhere she hears an excruciatingly loud noise. As a result, something inside her ear pops. In that moment, her life changed dramatically. And it was all because of one stupid, split-second decision.

Around a year ago, Cindy Redmond was just an average teenage girl living in Wilmington, Delaware. But then something happened to her that changed her life. After the unfortunate event, she was no longer able to go to school, socialize with friends or lead a normal teenage existence.

What’s more, it all happened in the space of a single second. And even worse, it could easily have been avoided altogether. Redmond’s story begins at a friend’s house one day. She sat down for dinner with the family, but then made a decision that would prove disastrous.

