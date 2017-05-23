When These Teens Found A Car Wreck In The Woods, They Ran Off As Soon As They Realized Who Owned It

ADVERTISEMENT

Two teenagers from Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, discovered something in the woods recently that made them quite the local sensation. It started when Alec Yanisko, 15, and Joe Delvecchio, 18, were out riding their ATVs one evening.

They headed to the woods near their homes, a place that’s popular with local hikers and those wanting to quad bike. At this point, the pair were none the wiser that they might stumble across something very important that night.

As they were enjoying themselves, they saw something through the trees. And, upon closer inspection, they realized it was a car. But something wasn’t quite right about it.

