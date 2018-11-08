When They Took Their Sons On A Make-A-Wish Trip, A Disney Photographer Left This Family In Tears

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s every child’s dream to go to Disney World, but Finn Blumenthal’s trip was even more special than most. You see, his was a Make-A-Wish getaway, a nod to his incredible fight against a congenital heart condition. But the most amazing part of his day at the Magic Kingdom was an early-morning interaction with a theme park photographer whose actions left Finn’s parents in tears.

Already parents to a five-month-old son named Mason, Kelly and Michael Blumenthal found out on May 3, 2014, that they would be adding another baby to their brood. Michael described the day as “magical” on their GoFundMe page.

ADVERTISEMENT

But their new-baby joy was soon shattered when, three months later, a technician noticed something during Kelly’s check-up. Doctors then found their son-to-be’s heart had various life-threatening abnormalities, including having no chambers. They predicted the baby would have only a slim chance of survival.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT