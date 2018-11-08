When They Took Their Sons On A Make-A-Wish Trip, A Disney Photographer Left This Family In Tears

By Andrea Marchiano
November 8, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Facebook/Prayers for Finn
Image: Facebook/Prayers for Finn / Facebook/Prayers for Finn

It’s every child’s dream to go to Disney World, but Finn Blumenthal’s trip was even more special than most. You see, his was a Make-A-Wish getaway, a nod to his incredible fight against a congenital heart condition. But the most amazing part of his day at the Magic Kingdom was an early-morning interaction with a theme park photographer whose actions left Finn’s parents in tears.

Image: Facebook/Kelly Blumenthal
Image: Facebook/Kelly Blumenthal

Already parents to a five-month-old son named Mason, Kelly and Michael Blumenthal found out on May 3, 2014, that they would be adding another baby to their brood. Michael described the day as “magical” on their GoFundMe page.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: MedicalPrudens
Image: MedicalPrudens

But their new-baby joy was soon shattered when, three months later, a technician noticed something during Kelly’s check-up. Doctors then found their son-to-be’s heart had various life-threatening abnormalities, including having no chambers. They predicted the baby would have only a slim chance of survival.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT