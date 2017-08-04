When This 89-Year-Old Woman Was Kicked Out Of Her Home, A Neighbor Slipped A Surprise Into Her Hand

When this 89-year-old woman returned home one day in November 2016 she found all her possessions tossed onto the road and the doors padlocked shut. While that was happening, however, her neighbors’ curtains had been twitching. And seeing that their elderly friend needed help, they got together to give her a very special birthday present.
Angie Tymer had called the house in Hudson, Florida home for 35 years. She had shared many of those years with her husband, to whom she had been married for 58 years. After he passed away around two decades ago, Tymer remained in the house, where she lived with her two dogs, Pepper and Ralphie.
After Tymer’s husband passed away, the house was bought by a family friend who was based in Europe. However, the arrangement allowed the 89-year-old to continue living in the house, paying rent to her friend while they were away. But in November 2016 that all suddenly changed.
