When This 8-Year-Old Girl Saw A Black Man Being Abused, What She Did Next Brought Him To Tears.

Experiencing racism is the ugly reality for millions of non-white Americans. Consequently, many are subject to racist abuse on a day-to-day basis. What this one little girl did, however, might mean hope for the future.

One day in February 2017, Danee Masarang went with her daughter Autumn to their local KFC in White Center, Washington. What was supposed to be a pleasant meal turned into a distasteful scene. For eight-year-old Autumn, it was a significant moment in her young life.

That’s because when the Masarangs arrived at the fast-food outlet, it was just in time to directly witness some racism in action. In this case, it was a customer “singling out” one of the chefs behind the counter. The customer was apparently unhappy that a black person was handling their food order.

