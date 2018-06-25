When This Passenger Fell Ill On A Flight, His Wife Called For A Doctor And Was Left Dumbfounded

ADVERTISEMENT

Retired Air Force veteran Tom McCay was on an internal flight with his wife, Maggie, in early March 2017, when he was suddenly struck down. Terrified at the sight of her ailing husband, Maggie called out for a doctor to come and help the unconscious man. But what happened next in this high drama was astounding. While no-one could call someone falling seriously ill in mid-flight fortunate, it was certainly Tom’s lucky day…

Tom is a retired U.S. Air Force colonel with a long service record which stretches all the way back to the Vietnam War. He lives happily with Maggie, a former nurse, in Houston, Texas. On Monday, March 6, 2017, the 70-something couple caught a Southwest Airlines flight home from Atlanta, Georgia, following a cruise vacation.

With all his years of clocking up flight time behind him, the former military pilot certainly had no fears of flying. Nevertheless, he was plunged into a seriously scary situation when he found himself at the center of a health crisis while the plane was in mid-air. In fact, Tom was always reassured when traveling on commercial airlines by the thought that he could be the one to assist in the case of an emergency. As he later told NBC News, “If one of the pilots passed out, then maybe I could go up and help.”

