When This Woman Is Asked If She’s Happy She Was Adopted, Her Answer Isn’t What They Want To Hear

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicole Chung is an established writer who currently works as the editor-in chief for Catapult magazine. Her work has also featured in other renowned publications, including GQ and The New York Times. Born prematurely, she was put up for adoption at a young age.

Chung’s biological parents were Korean, but hers was a transracial adoption as she was housed by a white family in Oregon. Although this kind of adoption is relatively common in the United States, it can still be a novel experience for all involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chung was always told by her adopted parents that she was “a gift from God.” The tale she heard was that her biological parents had given her away to offer her a better chance in life. However, little were they to know that their daughter would also face a particular set of challenges. They would be ones that Chung’s new parents would neither see nor adequately address.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT