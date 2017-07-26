When This 3-Year-Old Ran Next Door, They Thought He Was Playing – But Then His Mom Saw Blood

ADVERTISEMENT

Like most three-year-olds, Jaxon Lopez likes to play around. So when he ran into the neighbor’s yard while being picked up from grandma’s one day, mom didn’t think anything of it. However, then she heard his cries for help – and when she saw blood, she realized exactly what her young son was doing.

Kelsea Sprouse works at MD Express as a nurse. She lives in Gloucester, Virginia, and has been engaged to Daniel Lopez since September 2014. Together they have two young sons: Jaxon, who is aged three, and one-year-old Landan.

Three-year-old Jaxon, like most young kids, has a curious mind. He doesn’t stay in one place for too long and sometimes wanders off to explore – under the watchful eye of his mom, of course. Well, one day his curiosity led him into the neighbor’s front yard.

