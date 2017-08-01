When This Toddler On Life Support Suddenly Stopped Breathing, Doctors Told Her Mom To Pull The Plug

By Francesca Lynagh
August 1, 2017
Image: Facebook/Saving Sadie
When this baby girl stopped breathing for a moment, her heart suddenly stopped. Naturally, the family did all they could to bring their treasured toddler back. But then they were faced with the hardest decision they would ever have to face.

Image: Facebook/Saving Sadie
Sadie Hopwood is a little girl with a remarkable story. Indeed, she hasn’t had the easiest start in life by any means. In fact, this toddler has been very sick ever since she was just a few months old.

Image: Facebook/Saving Sadie
Her family noticed that she wasn’t eating and so they took her to Brenner Children’s Hospital right away. Doctors originally thought she had a rare genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

