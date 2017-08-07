When This Transgender Man Posted His Transition Photos Online, He Ended Up Losing All His Family

ADVERTISEMENT

When one transgender man finally started his transition, he felt empowered. As a result, he began posting about his journey online. However, little did he know that his new photos would lead his family to reject him.

Jaimie Wilson, 21, is a transgender man who lives in Florida. The musician was assigned female at birth and grew up with a traditional family on a Michigan horse farm. However, it didn’t take long for Wilson to realize something wasn’t right.

“I knew from an early age that I felt ‘different.’ But, growing up in a religious household, I was sheltered… [I] didn’t really know anything about being transgender,” Wilson told Cosmopolitan in March 2017. “I just remember being as young as five and thinking I was going to grow up to be a guy.”

