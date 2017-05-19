When This Trucker Saw A Girl Behind The Curtain Of An RV, He Knew That Something Didn’t Smell Right

ADVERTISEMENT

It had been a normal shift for one trucker. However, when he arrived at a truck stop an RV sparked his suspicions. Then, when he saw a young girl peering around a curtain, he knew something was badly wrong.

Kevin Kimmel is an American truck driver. He has worked at Conway Truckload for more than half a decade following a career change. However, he didn’t know just how much he would learn from his new job on the roads.

Indeed, in January 2015 Kimmel had an experience that would change his life forever. He’d been making deliveries overnight when he stopped to rest in New Kent County, Virginia. Once there he planned to sleep during the day, but something caught his eye.

