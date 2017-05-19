It had been a normal shift for one trucker. However, when he arrived at a truck stop an RV sparked his suspicions. Then, when he saw a young girl peering around a curtain, he knew something was badly wrong.
Kevin Kimmel is an American truck driver. He has worked at Conway Truckload for more than half a decade following a career change. However, he didn’t know just how much he would learn from his new job on the roads.
Indeed, in January 2015 Kimmel had an experience that would change his life forever. He’d been making deliveries overnight when he stopped to rest in New Kent County, Virginia. Once there he planned to sleep during the day, but something caught his eye.
-
When These Boys Found A Body At The Skate Park, What They Did Next Stunned Everyone
-
This Teen Was First At The Scene Of A Horrific Crash. Then News From The EMTs Left Her In Tears
-
This Mom Was In Court For $300 Parking Fines. But Then Her Daughter Told The Judge She Was Starving
-
This Dog’s Owner Told Him To “Stay” – But 7 Days Later He Was Still Waiting For Them To Return
-
Her Son Ate Alone At School Each Day. Then When A Football Star Sat Next To Him, Mom Was In Tears
-
When This Trucker Saw A Girl Behind The Curtain Of An RV, He Knew That Something Didn’t Smell Right
-
When She Saw This Picture In An Antique Store Window, This Woman Suddenly Started Screaming
-
Doctors Have Told Parents To Beware Of This Social Media Game – For A Seriously Alarming Reason
-
Archaeologists In Egypt Uncovered An Underground Tomb Filled With Creepy 1,500-Year-Old Occupants
-
This Insolent Woman Drove On The Sidewalk Each Day – So The Judge Shamed Her In An Unforgettable Way
-
When This Man Met A Wolf Trapped Alone In The Woods, He Did What Most People Would Never Dare To
-
20 Times Taylor Swift Ruled The Red Carpet With Her Effortless Sense Of Style