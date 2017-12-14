When Two Guys Welcomed A Woman Into Their Lives, Their Relationship Totally Flaunted Convention

ADVERTISEMENT

For many people in a monogamous relationship, three is most definitely a crowd. And that idea holds even more truth when the couple is married. This gay couple, however, felt that something was missing from their marriage. Then, after a bit of searching, they found the perfect addition to their relationship. It was a woman.

New Yorkers Chris, 38, and Matt Brandt, ten years his junior, started their relationship eight years ago. However, in 2015 Chris, who describes himself as bisexual, suggested to his partner that they pursue a more open relationship – because he wanted Matt to experience a sexual relationship with a woman for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt, who had previously always preferred men, wasn’t at all interested at first. But after a little persuasion, he decided to give the idea a try. And so Chris and Matt went on a search to find a willing participant – a woman open to the idea of forming a relationship with a gay couple.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT