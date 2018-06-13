When This 2-Year-Old Had A Very Public Meltdown, Her Dad’s Reaction Caused A Stir Online

ADVERTISEMENT

Every parent has felt the stress that comes when their children have tantrums – and that feeling is only amplified when the meltdown happens in public. Clint Edwards’ two-year-old daughter had one of her own, and his reaction started people talking.

Edwards had plenty of experience sharing and examining his own choices as a parent. Indeed, he has authored a parenting book called This is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things. He also runs a blog on parenting, No Idea What I’m Doing.

For the Oregon-based family man, writing reflectively about his parenting adventures was a way to deal with his upbringing. His own father had left when his son was just nine years old and spent much of Edwards’s childhood in prison. He subsequently passed away due to drug use while Edwards was still in his teens.

