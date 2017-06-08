When A Vice Principal Saw The Dress This Teen Wore To Prom, He Asked Her To Stand Up And Turn Around

ADVERTISEMENT

Every teenager dreams of the moment they walk into prom. The lights are low, but a disco ball makes the whole room sparkle. Music plays, people are dancing, and decorations transform the high school gym into a Hollywood gala or an underwater landscape. Then, all eyes turn when the door opens to reveal a couple dressed to the nines.

Mireya Briceno’s prom should have played out that way, too, with her romanticized visions of a high school dance coming to life. Moreover, up until the time she arrived at the event, things unfolded as they should. She primped, giddily slipped into her dream dress and posed for photos with her date, Dereko Riley.

Despite the pre-prom buzz, the Michigan teen felt chilly on that April evening. She consequently slipped on Riley’s jacket before walking into the dance and made her entrance with it on, shrouding her dress in a bit of mystery. Not until she took the jacket off did she reveal her entire outfit, and that’s when her troubles began.

