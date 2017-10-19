When The Weight Kept Falling Off This Mom With A Gastric Band, Doctors Realized Something Was Wrong

ADVERTISEMENT

With the vast majority of American adults being overweight, millions of people are searching desperately for ways to slim down. Hair stylist Angela Avery, 30, was one of them and she chose to have gastric banding surgery to finally conquer her food addiction. This decision ultimately changed her life for the worse, however.

As a child from Collierville, Tennessee, Angela was always a lot bigger than other kids. And when she became a teenager, she gained even more weight. In fact, by the time Angela started at Collierville High School, she was almost 300 pounds. That’s double the average weight of a teenage girl in the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are several types of surgery available to help people lose weight, so Angela conducted some research. She then consulted her doctor, and he recommended that she get a gastric band. Angela decided to take on his advice and, without considering other options further, she subsequently had the operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT