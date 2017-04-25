When This Woman Blacked Out During An Epileptic Fit, She Awoke To The Worst Possible Sight

ADVERTISEMENT

Naomi Strain is a woman from the city of Nelson, in New Zealand. And something happened to her recently that shocked the community. Let’s start the story from the very beginning.

Strain is not your average woman. In fact, she has a medical condition that sets her apart from most other people. She suffers from uncontrolled epilepsy, something that significantly affects her life.

Indeed, her epilepsy sometimes makes her nervous to go out alone. “I have one or two [seizures] a week, sometimes. A lot of the time I’ll stay at home to make sure I’m not having them out in public,” she told Stuff.co.nz.

