She was fast asleep on an overnight flight, but when she heard the announcement on the PA system, she simply couldn’t ignore it. Somebody needed assistance, and it was down to her to provide it.
Courtney Donlon is a 22-year-old nurse who stepped on board a JetBlue plane in May 2017. However, her journey from Las Vegas to Newark was set to be far from the peaceful flight she’d expected.
As the hours passed, she decided to try and get some sleep. However, it wasn’t long before Donlon was woken up. As she came round, she realized that some kind of drama was unfolding on the plane.
-
This Sick Veteran Was Rushed To Hospital, Where Doctors Immediately Said There Wasn’t Much Time
-
When A Woman Felt Pain Shooting Through Her Arm, The Airline Steward Made An Emergency Announcement
-
When Park Rangers Heard Desperate Cries From A Nearby Lake, They Knew They Had To Act Immediately
-
After Mom Hired A Young Nanny For $5 An Hour, She Eventually Found Out Who She Really Was
-
When This Girl Looked At Her Vacation Photos, She Noticed An Eerie Figure Who’d Been Watching Them
-
2 Weeks After This Mom Gave Birth To Twins, She Heard Heavy Breathing Coming From The Babies' Room
-
When This Woman Found An Injured Baby Bird On The Street, It Proved To Be An Astonishing Discovery
-
Everyone Loved Saved By The Bell’s Lark Voorhies – But Today You Won’t Even Recognize Her
-
This Woman Shared A Photo Of Herself In A Bikini, But Strangers Noticed That Her Leg Looked Wrong
-
Doctors Were Convinced Mom’s “Bright Red” Baby Would Die – But 20 Years Later, She Beggars Belief
-
20 Creative Students Who Completely Slayed It With Their Class Yearbook Quotes
-
This Family Adopted Two Normal-Sized Puppies – But You Need To See Them Standing Up Now