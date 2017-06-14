When A Woman Felt Pain Shooting Through Her Arm, The Airline Steward Made An Emergency Announcement

ADVERTISEMENT

She was fast asleep on an overnight flight, but when she heard the announcement on the PA system, she simply couldn’t ignore it. Somebody needed assistance, and it was down to her to provide it.

Courtney Donlon is a 22-year-old nurse who stepped on board a JetBlue plane in May 2017. However, her journey from Las Vegas to Newark was set to be far from the peaceful flight she’d expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the hours passed, she decided to try and get some sleep. However, it wasn’t long before Donlon was woken up. As she came round, she realized that some kind of drama was unfolding on the plane.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT