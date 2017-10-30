When This Woman Met Her Long-Lost Brother, He Told Her The Secret His Mom Revealed On Her Deathbed

ADVERTISEMENT

Christina Housel was aware that she was adopted. And after years of searching, she finally found the brother who her adoptive parents had told her about. Then, when they met for the first time in three decades, he had another surprise for her. He had known their mom growing up, and as she lay on her deathbed she told him a secret.

Housel currently lives in Oak Harbor, Washington, with her husband and children. And it was when she had kids of her own that she became inspired to look more closely into her own family history. Her story came with more twists than she could have predicted, though.

Housel’s life began in Naples in southern Florida. She grew up as Christina Cioffi, but only later did she find out that she was adopted. Her biological mother gave her up shortly after she was born, however, so Housel knew very little about her biological parents’ lives.

