When This Woman Tried To Bury Her Mother Next To Her Father, She Realized His Casket Was Missing

More than a decade after burying her father, Sandi Vasel lost her mother as well. It was her parents’ wish to be buried together. However, when cemetery workers opened the grave at her mom’s funeral, her dad’s casket was nowhere to be seen.

In 2006 Vasel was mourning the loss of her beloved father Charles Bovenschen. For more than 50 years, veteran Bovenschen had been married to his wife Mary. And the pair were still as in love as ever.

Describing her parents’ love, in February 2018 Vasel told FOX59, “They still held hands when they walked down the street.” With that in mind, it was the couple’s wish to be buried side by side at Lincoln Memory Gardens in Whitestown, Indiana, after passing.

