While His Unsuspecting Wife Was Out Of Town, This Man Secretly Fitted Out A Room In The Basement

YouTube user Andrew Payne had the house to himself – his wife and daughter were away. Rather than relaxing, though, he had a big job to do. Payne secretly renovated their basement, and the final results of all his hard work were incredible.

Payne’s wife and daughter had headed off on vacation for almost three weeks, visiting family and leaving Payne behind. But he had plans of his own – he wanted to completely revamp their basement during his time alone.

His priority was to create something that his family really wanted. It would be “the new craft room they had been dreaming about,” Payne wrote on YouTube. “It was a ton of work, but with them gone, I could work all hours of the night,” he added.

