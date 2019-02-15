The Next Time You Check Into A Hotel, This Is Why You Should Block The Bath With A Heavy Bag

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you embark on a far-flung business trip or a week away with your loved ones, you’re likely to go traveling at some point. And hotels are often an integral part of the travel experience – acting as a base for hitting the hay, perhaps, or a haven full of welcome creature comforts. But wherever you choose to lay your head, we’ll help make sure that you get the most out of your stay with these handy hotel hacks.

40. Snap up the best deal by booking direct

Instead of arranging your trip through booking sites – where you may have to deal with sneaky commission fees – check out the hotel’s own website. There, you’ll often find the cheapest options for your chosen dates. And if you’re looking for freebies, you’ll be more likely to succeed if you contact the place you’re looking to stay at directly. Choice Hotels, for example, offer a $50 reward card if you’ve shopped around and found a better rate on one of their rooms through another provider.

39. Call the front desk to beat online offers

Alternatively, contacting the hotel directly can also work wonders. Mike Richard, travel guru and founding editor of site Vagabondish, advocates this method. In a 2014 interview with Wise Bread, he explained, “Find the best possible deal online, then call the hotel and see if they’ll do better. I find better deals more than 75 percent of the time.”

