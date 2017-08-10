His Wife Passed Away Hours After Having Their Baby. Then Instinct Told Him To Log Into His Blog

By Caren Gibson
August 10, 2017
Image: Facebook/The Liz Logelin Foundation

Like any new dad, Matt Logelin was filled with joy when his daughter was born. For he and his wife Liz, their lives were now perfect. One day later, however, it would turn into a living hell when Liz suddenly passed away. Instantly torn between the immense joy of his newborn daughter and unfathomable grief of losing his wife, he turned to his blog for comfort.

Image: YouTube/Rachael Ray Show

Matt, a 39-year-old writer and public speaker from Minnetonka, Minnesota, met Liz in high school. The attraction was instant, and the pair started dating. They maintained a long distance relationship while he studied sociology at university in Minnesota, and Liz attended college in California.

Image: Life in the Castle

After Matt earned a master’s degree from Chicago’s Loyola University, he brought his studies to an end and moved to LA to be with Liz. On August 13, 2005, the high school sweethearts married. With their careers on the rise, things couldn’t have been more perfect.

