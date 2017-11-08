A Wife Took Her Husband For A 50th Birthday Meal. Then Two Men Approached And He Broke Down In Tears

ADVERTISEMENT

When this father-of-three was approaching his 50th birthday, his wife decided to give him a birthday surprise that he’d never forget. Although the logistics might have been difficult, she managed to pull off an amazing feat. And he simply couldn’t stop the tears from falling when he realized what his wife had done for him.

Jeff and Melanie Grimm are a married couple from Kentucky, U.S. Their story recently went viral, after Melanie uploaded a heart-wrenching video to the internet. It all started in September 2017, when the couple went out for a celebratory meal with a twist.

Jeff’s 50th birthday was around the corner, so Melanie decided to take him out for an early birthday lunch in Pewee Valley. And as the two of them sat in the restaurant, Melanie began filming her husband. At this point, though, Jeff had no idea why she wanted to record him.

