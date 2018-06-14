This Woman Always Wanted A Sister, And Six Decades Later She Uncovered A Momentous Family Secret

ADVERTISEMENT

As a child, Carrol Sullivan had always wished for a sister. She had more than one brother, but Carrol felt that she was lacking the companionship of another girl in the family. Decades later, though, Carrol came to learn something shocking about her family that had been kept secret for years.

Having a sibling can sometimes be akin to having a built-in best friend. And only children are not alone in wishing they had a brother or sister. While growing up in Perth, Australia, Carrol had always hoped for a sister.

Yet despite Carrol’s desire for a sister, her parents, Clifford and Nancy Hawkins, were unable to grant her wish. Instead, Carrol ended up with a grand total of seven younger brothers. However, there was more to the family’s history than she knew. And Carrol was in her 60s when she uncovered a family secret that would change her life.

