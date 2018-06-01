A Woman And Her Paraplegic Fiancé Announced Their Baby News – And The Photo They Took Was Priceless

ADVERTISEMENT

Every couple announces their baby news in a way that’s special to them, whether they post a status update on Facebook or throw a full-on gender reveal party. But Amanda Diesen and Todd Krieg took an unforgettable photo to tell the world that they, too, would become parents.

Krieg had spent his childhood pursuing his love of motocross. “I’d been riding since I was, like, six years old,” he told Spinalcord.com. At the behest of his parents, he waited until he graduated high school before turning pro in the sport.

In 2012 the determined youngster made his dream of riding motocross professionally into a reality. Krieg raced in major events including the AMA Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series and the Monster Energy Supercross series before the ride that would change his life forever.

