When This Woman Appeared On Television, An Observant Viewer Realized Her Life Was At Risk

Nicole McGuinness appeared on television to find her dream home. However, little did she know that her brush with fame would have humongous consequences. Why? Well, as he watched, one eagle-eyed viewer noticed something unusual about the woman on his TV – something, in fact, that may have had dire consequences for McGuinness herself.

McGuinness lives in Morehead City, North Carolina. And, in 2015, she was busy living her life when fate dealt her a terrifying blow. In that year, doctors diagnosed her with grade four glioblastoma – a particularly nasty form of brain cancer.

The news likely came as a terrible shock to McGuinness, who was only in her late 20s at the time. And to make matters worse, given the aggressive nature of the glioblastoma, the young woman’s doctors told her that the disease would probably cut her life short.

