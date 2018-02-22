This Woman Approached A Blind Man At A Ball Game – But Didn’t Know Her Actions Were Caught On Camera

ADVERTISEMENT

When Casey Spelman approached a blind man after a ball game, she took him by the hand and dragged him away from where he was standing. However, she had no idea that someone had caught her actions on camera. And later the images took the internet by storm.

Spelman comes from Indianapolis, Indiana. One weekend in June 2017, the then 26-year-old travelled 180 miles to explore Chicago, Illinois, with some friends. And high on Spelman’s list of things to do was to check out the Wrigleyville district.

When Spelman visited the neighborhood, though, she found it overrun with Chicago Cubs fans. Hordes of people were spilling out of Wrigley Field following a baseball game. But as the tourist moved through the crowds of sports fans, little did she know that someone was watching her.

