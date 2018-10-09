When This Woman Was Assaulted By A Catcaller, Appalled Bystanders Leapt Up To Confront Him

ADVERTISEMENT

Although it was over in a matter of seconds, the scene was a shocking one. As Marie Laguerre walked past a cafe in Paris, a stranger started catcalling her. When she responded, the culprit got aggressive and bystanders stepped in. Unluckily for him, the whole thing was caught on camera.

The incident occurred in Paris, France, on July 24, 2018, shortly after 6:30 p.m. and appeared to be over in little more than 30 seconds. It was an innocuous scene, as patrons sat on the terrace of a cafe as they chatted and sipped their coffee. Cars drove by on the street beside it.

The cafe’s surveillance footage captured a woman walking along the sidewalk past the premises. It is a pleasant summer’s day, and the woman is wearing a red summer dress and black sandals. It is architecture student Marie Laguerre, her long dark curly hair flowing behind her as she strides purposefully by.

