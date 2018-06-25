A Woman Attempted To Pull Off A Pregnancy Reveal, But Her In-laws Were Painfully Slow On The Uptake

ADVERTISEMENT

After Nicole Buffalini discovered she was pregnant, she thought it would be a good idea to surprise her husband Zac’s parents with the news. However, although she planned the sweetest reveal, her in-laws were painfully slow on the uptake.

Announcing your pregnancy is probably one of the biggest pieces of news you can break during your lifetime. As a result, in recent years, people have been having more fun with the way in which they reveal the big news.

Usually, pregnancy reveals involve one happy couple surprising their friends and family with news of their burgeoning bundle of joy. This can be done in person, via social media or even through a cute video.

