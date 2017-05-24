This Woman Beat Cancer While She Was Pregnant. But When She Finally Gave Birth, Tragedy Struck

By Francesca Lynagh
May 24, 2017
Image: via ABC30
Image: via ABC30

At the beginning of 2017 Jamie Snider was busy being a mother to two daughters, Aubrey and Maddie. The California mom had already been through a lot in her life, having survived cervical cancer.

Image: GoFundMe/Larina Campanile
Image: GoFundMe/Larina Campanile

Although she lost an ovary during her battle with the disease, she overcame it in the end, to the delight of her friends and family. What’s more, something unexpected then happened to Snider.

Image: GoFundMe/Sarah Lowe
Image: GoFundMe/Sarah Lowe

She found out that she was pregnant again! As a result, Snider was over the moon, if not a little surprised. Furthermore, it wasn’t going to be just one baby.

