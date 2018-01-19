A Woman Begged The Internet To Help Her Buy Old Tonka Trucks. Then The Toy Firm Heard Of Her Plan

ADVERTISEMENT

Although we live in the age of cyberbullying and online scams, the internet still holds the power to do good in the world. Indeed, one woman discovered this to be true when she was in desperate need of help in the run-up to Christmas. The hero of this story? Social media.

The Gretschels are a brother and sister from Maryland with a very special bond. Cassie is older sister to Max, who was born with cerebral palsy. Max has been severely disabled for his entire life, in both a physical and mental capacity.

Despite the fact that he is 25 years old, Max’s mental age is that of a five year old. He also has to use a wheelchair a lot of the time and has trouble with his vision. That means that toys painted in vivid hues are most attractive to him.

