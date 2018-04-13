This Woman Gave Birth To A Baby – But The Mom Was Only 18 Months Older Than Her Daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

For some young sweethearts, the need to express their love by starting a family together is one that rings loud and clear. And if Mother Nature puts an obstacle in the way, these feelings can be amplified. Married couple Tina and Benjamin Gibson of Tennessee could certainly relate to this, as they found themselves unable to have kids. Happily, however, they put their faith in a miracle of modern science and were rewarded when Tina fell pregnant in 2017. But picture their surprise, when the Gibsons were told that the baby on the way was actually old enough to be the expectant mom’s sister or best friend.

Residents of the small city of Clinton, TN, the now 26-year-old Tina and her 33-year-old husband, Benjamin, got married in 2010. But sadly any hopes of starting a family through natural means seemed impossible, as Tina told news broadcaster CNN in December 2017. “My husband has cystic fibrosis, so infertility is common,” she explained. “We had decided that we were more than likely going to adopt, and we were fine with that.”

So the couple resolved themselves to their situation, and for the next few years, the Gibsons gave a temporary home to a series of foster children. Although they relished their roles as foster parents, it would be another of Tina and Benjamin’s dependents who would indirectly change their lives forever. The pair took some time out from fostering and decided to go off on vacation early in the summer of 2016. And they were pointed towards the path their future would take when they dropped off their pet dog at Tina’s folks’ place.

