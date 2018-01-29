When This Woman Bit Into An Egg And Felt Something Hard, She Was Blown Away By The Object Inside

ADVERTISEMENT

As she sank her teeth into a hard-boiled egg, waitress Sally Thomson’s teeth hit something hard. Assuming it was just a piece of shell, she removed the offending object and let it drop onto her plate. But Thomson couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw what had fallen out. So, left stunned, she took what she’d just had in her mouth as an omen for her upcoming nuptials.

In mid-March 2017 Thomson was engaged to Steven Warwick, whom she planned to marry in May that year. The 39-year-old from Cumbria in England was looking forward to her bachelorette party the following weekend. Wanting to look good for the celebrations, then, had influenced her food choices that morning.

“I’m trying to lose a bit of weight just before the wedding and I cooked a batch of eggs all at once to eat over a few days,” she told the Daily Mail on March 21, 2017. The carton of eggs in question came from a local branch of chain superstore Asda in soon-to-be-wed Thomson’s native city of Carlisle.

