This Woman Was Born With Nearly No Body Muscle, But She Defied Doctors To Carry A Baby To Term

When Sheree Psaila was born, she had almost no body muscle. As a result, doctors believed she’d never be able to get pregnant. However, in 2016 she defied medical experts by carrying a baby to term.

Throughout her life, Psaila has constantly defied the odds. Before she was born, doctors warned her mom that she wouldn’t survive birth. Then, when she arrived in the world screaming, experts said she wouldn’t make it to one year old.

After Psaila celebrated her first birthday, her medical team warned she would never walk. But by the time she was five, the determined youngster had proved everyone wrong. However, people continued to doubt her.

