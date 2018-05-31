This Woman Was Born With A Very Rare Facial Defect – But She’s Taken The Fashion Industry By Storm

ADVERTISEMENT

Even if progress has been made in combatting societal prejudice, there are still some who judge people harshly for how they look. Ilka Brühl can certainly attest to that, as the condition she was born with made her a target for bullies. Since 2014, however, she’s grown to accept herself – and inspire others into the bargain too.

A resident of Braunschweig, Germany, Brühl was diagnosed with ectodermal dysplasia. There are in excess of 180 variances of this particular disorder, and as such symptoms can manifest themselves in differing ways. However, those with ectodermal dysplasia may find themselves with anomalous fingernails, brittle hair, irregular teeth or an inability to sweat, for example.

ADVERTISEMENT

And in Brühl’s case, she possessed enlarged airways and a facial cleft, for which she has undergone no fewer than ten operations. As a result of her appearance, though, her confidence took a major hit. The young Brühl also struggled to make friends and suffered from frequent bullying, and these circumstances would feed into her lack of self-worth.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT