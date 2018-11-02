A Woman With Breast Cancer Was Leaving Hospital When She Got A Life-changing Call Live On TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Joan Leary had been through a lot, to say the least. Not only did she find out she had breast cancer, but she had to have a mastectomy to remove the disease. On her way home from the hospital, though, things started to look up after she answered a phone call that aired on live TV.

Leary hails from Pennsylvania’s Garnet Valley, a small community in the state’s southeast corner. She lives there with John, her husband, and takes great pleasure in religiously watching Live with Kelly and Ryan every day.

In fact, Leary was so dedicated to the show that she said she regularly took notes on the program. But her studying would serve her well if she was ever part of the show’s “Call Me Live Travel Trivia” game. During the quiz, hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest dial up a fan, pose a piece of show trivia to them, and award them with a trip if they answer correctly.

