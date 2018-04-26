This Woman Seemed To Be Bullying A Bag Boy With Down Syndrome – But Then A Customer Intervened

ADVERTISEMENT

Bullies are the scourge of so many schools and workplaces. And their actions hurt us all: not only those who become targets, but also the witnesses to that abuse. However, when an apparent bully began abusing a bag boy with Down syndrome, the young man was not short of defenders.

Peter was working as a bag boy in Kilroy’s Wonder Market, a grocery store in New Jersey, and holding down a regular job was a worthwhile achievement for the young man. This is because Peter has Down syndrome. Down syndrome typically affects growth and intellectual ability, and this generally makes it harder for individuals with the condition to find employment.

Peter worked carefully, though, bagging customers’ groceries at his own speed. Unfortunately, it was this deliberate style that drew the ire of one customer, who apparently didn’t appreciate the job that the store employee was doing.

