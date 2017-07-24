This Woman Was Caught On Camera Hitting Her Child, And People Say She Didn’t Get What She Deserved

ADVERTISEMENT

Child abuse is an ugly reality for millions of children across the United States. So, when bystanders saw this woman hitting her child, they felt they had to step in. However, in this case, many believed the punishment handed out didn’t fit the crime.

The scale of child abuse in the U.S. is enough to take your breath away. Referrals to child protection agencies involve around 6.6 million children each year. Not only that, but between four and seven kids are killed by neglect or abuse every day.

According to the Every Child Matters Education Fund, over the last decade more than 20,000 children have been killed – in their homes – by members of their own families. That’s almost four times the amount of U.S. soldiers slain in Afghanistan and Iran. Obviously, this is a serious and deadly problem.

