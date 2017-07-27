A Woman In Pain Collapsed On The Subway, And Staff Knew She Wouldn’t Make It To Hospital In Time

ADVERTISEMENT

The London Underground train network – affectionately known as the Tube – snakes deep beneath the capital of England, carrying up to five million riders each day. Every one of those subterranean passengers has their own story, and sometimes a vital chapter of these personal biographies is written on the Tube itself.

On May 28, 2009, the then 32-year-old businesswoman Michelle Jenkins from Barking in East London hopped on a Tube train on the underground’s Jubilee line at lunchtime. The newest line in the network, Jubilee trains travel from Stratford in the east of the city, right through central London before finishing at Stanmore in the capital’s north-west suburbs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because it services so much of the city, it is not uncommon to board a Jubilee line train and feel distinctly uncomfortable. It can be sticky – on a hot summer’s day, it can feel even warmer underground. And it can be overcrowded – during rush hour commuters squeeze in to make sure to reach the office on time, or home as soon as they can.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT